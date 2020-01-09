Counos Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $72,361.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $63.89 million and $72,361.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $4.30 or 0.00053819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog . Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

