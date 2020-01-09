Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

CORE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 181,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

