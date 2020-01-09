Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 10%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN)’s share price rose 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million and a PE ratio of 50.00.

About Condor Resources (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes 11 projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huiñac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilisane.

