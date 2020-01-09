Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 191,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 210,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 80,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. 7,295,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

