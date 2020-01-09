Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 353,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,500. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $293.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

