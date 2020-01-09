Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 879,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after acquiring an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,494,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after purchasing an additional 188,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,496,000 after purchasing an additional 535,066 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

