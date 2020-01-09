Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. 206,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

