Brokerages Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.94 Million

Analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $263.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.60 million and the highest is $267.00 million. Funko posted sales of $233.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $845.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.90 million to $848.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $941.12 million, with estimates ranging from $908.30 million to $953.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

FNKO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 909,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.