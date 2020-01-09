Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will post sales of $111.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.13 million and the highest is $112.40 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $112.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $458.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.97 million to $459.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $479.61 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $481.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

PRLB stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 117,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,595. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $130.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,108,000 after buying an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,420,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

