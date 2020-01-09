Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $854.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $844.20 million to $865.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,235,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,101.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 432,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

