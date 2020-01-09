Brokerages Anticipate Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 841,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. Dover has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $116.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

