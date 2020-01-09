Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Hits $6.51 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded up 70.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $19,902.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00081482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00043713 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.