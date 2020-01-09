BiblePay Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BiblePay has a total market cap of $254,411.00 and approximately $4,498.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

BiblePay Coin Profile

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,945,224,385 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.