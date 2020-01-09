BETPR S&P TSX CPD ENG 2X CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HEU) Trading Down 4%

BETPR S&P TSX CPD ENG 2X CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HEU) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.22, approximately 97,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 46,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.40.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for BETPR S&P TSX CPD ENG 2X CL A UNT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETPR S&P TSX CPD ENG 2X CL A UNT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.