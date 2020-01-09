Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.10

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $16.74. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 4,624 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.88% of Bel Fuse worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

