Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Trading Down 0.9%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.61, approximately 30,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 34,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

