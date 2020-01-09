AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 49,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. 40,513,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,738,348. The company has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

