Analysts Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.82 Billion

Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $11.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.41 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $11.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year sales of $44.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.53 billion to $45.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.73 billion to $48.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after acquiring an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,066,000 after acquiring an additional 383,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.