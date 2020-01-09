Analysts Anticipate Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will report $82.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.60 million. Rosehill Resources posted sales of $83.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $302.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $330.13 million, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $379.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. Insiders sold 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296 over the last ninety days. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 95.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

