Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.18

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $13.05. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 94,842 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $804,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $502,010.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,383 over the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

