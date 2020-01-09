Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $238.22. 2,214,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,969. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.