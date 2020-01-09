Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Allergan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,761,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allergan by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,570,000 after purchasing an additional 463,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $191.15. 2,844,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,884. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

