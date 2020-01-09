AirSwap (AST) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, Radar Relay and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00181665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01428990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00118520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi, AirSwap, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Gatecoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

