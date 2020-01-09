Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading Down 1%

Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $101.00, approximately 49 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Acciona in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Acciona alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69.

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.