$825.62 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $825.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.75 million and the highest is $834.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $791.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

BYD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 478,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last three months. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $54,584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. III Capital Management grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,932 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

