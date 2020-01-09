$481.81 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will announce $481.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.42 million and the lowest is $479.30 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $445.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 708,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,793. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

In other Summit Materials news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

