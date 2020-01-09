360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Trading Down 1.8%

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.12 ($0.79) and last traded at A$1.12 ($0.79), approximately 9,675 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.14 ($0.81).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.09. The firm has a market cap of $258.58 million and a PE ratio of 160.00. The company has a current ratio of 248.39, a quick ratio of 248.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. 360 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

