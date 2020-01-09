$31.41 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $31.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $117.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $164.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 487,944 shares of company stock worth $2,248,103. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $685.57 million, a PE ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.