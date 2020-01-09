$306.45 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post $306.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.98 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $180.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 504,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,660. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

