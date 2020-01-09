$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,383,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,009,084. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.