$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Teck Resources has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,149,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,968,000 after acquiring an additional 395,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 780,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Teck Resources by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 199,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.