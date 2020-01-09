1,950 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Paypal by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127,336 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $111.82. 8,293,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

