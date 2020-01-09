$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

DGX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $104.90. 684,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,623. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.