Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Down 26.9%

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) dropped 26.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 23,066,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 20,954,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 608,917 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $79,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.