Zennies Market Cap Achieves $161,063.00 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Zennies has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Zennies has a total market cap of $161,063.00 and approximately $4,004.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies (ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.