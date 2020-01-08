Zel (ZEL) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Zel has a market cap of $2.91 million and $4.44 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00379951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00078751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00109868 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,705,400 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.