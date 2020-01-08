Zcoin Price Reaches $3.31 on Major Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00039767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Indodax and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,345.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.01731689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.58 or 0.02901172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00559305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00701967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010612 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00389915 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,196,218 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, TDAX, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Upbit, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

