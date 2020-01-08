Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Given $1.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. XCel Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XELB shares. ValuEngine downgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 19,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.
XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About XCel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
