Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Given $1.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. XCel Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XELB shares. ValuEngine downgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 19,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

