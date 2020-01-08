Zacks: Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sachem Capital an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of SACH traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,325. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

