Zacks: Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE REV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.27. Revlon has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.31.
Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revlon will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Revlon
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.