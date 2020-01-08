Zacks: Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Revlon by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Revlon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.27. Revlon has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revlon will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

