Zacks: Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Prevail Therapeutics an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 109,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,375. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

