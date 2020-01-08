Zacks: Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $39.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OBNK shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

OBNK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 26,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,350. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $870.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $119,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

