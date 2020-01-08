Zacks: Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given $8.74 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $8.74 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oncolytics Biotech an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCY. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.01.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

