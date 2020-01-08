Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 680.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

