Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Crowdstrike

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $6,209,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,953,998 shares of company stock worth $146,753,258.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

