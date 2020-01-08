Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Hold

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPKE. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

NASDAQ SPKE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 5,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,769. Spark Energy has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.96. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 743.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

