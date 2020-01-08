Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt."

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 1,872,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,002. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

