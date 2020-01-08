Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Sell

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. 130,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,796. Saia has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $279,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

