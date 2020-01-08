Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Sell

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint is benefiting from a firm international footing and solid uptick in emerging suite of products. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense, Threat Response and PSAT are tailwinds. Its new offerings have expanded the total addressable market, and are proving to be a key growth catalyst. Strong demand for its next-generation cloud security and compliance platform, ongoing migration to the cloud, and high renewal rates are other tailwinds. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Proofpoint expects no contribution from the Cloudmark’s OEM business to negatively impact its top line. Moreover, continuous investment in sales and marketing is expected to weigh on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Capital expenditures and depreciation are expected to keep margins under pressure in the near term.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.41.

PFPT stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,297,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Proofpoint by 322.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 405,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 309,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Proofpoint by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,412 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

