Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of FBK opened at $38.51 on Friday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

